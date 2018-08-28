BitStation Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One BitStation token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and HitBTC. BitStation has a market capitalization of $619,182.00 and $23,756.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitStation has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00299724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00161536 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039733 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About BitStation

BitStation’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,352,269 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co.

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

