BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $38,934.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.01464140 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 83,849,797 coins and its circulating supply is 82,069,797 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

