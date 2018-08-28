BlackRock Inc. Has $1.62 Billion Holdings in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,127,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $1,618,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 5,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PACCAR by 1,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

PCAR opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.52. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $38,222.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,216.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,634 shares of company stock worth $625,510. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

