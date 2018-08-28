BlackRock Inc. Sells 557,723 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,325,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $1,550,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.77.

ROK stock opened at $176.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $155.81 and a 1 year high of $210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,894. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

