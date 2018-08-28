Blitzcash 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Blitzcash has a market capitalization of $717,089.00 and $0.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blitzcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blitzcash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blitzcash alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024407 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004227 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038475 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00233312 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Blitzcash Profile

Blitzcash (BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2015. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,153,187 coins. The official website for Blitzcash is blitz.cash. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize.

Buying and Selling Blitzcash

Blitzcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blitzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blitzcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blitzcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.