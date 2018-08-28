BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Craig Hallum set a $47.00 target price on BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on BLUCORA INC Common Stock from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BLUCORA INC Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

BCOR stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.14.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BLUCORA INC Common Stock news, CEO Robert D. Oros sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $208,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,107.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $2,975,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 672,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,328,760.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,128 shares of company stock worth $3,400,731. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

