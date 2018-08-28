Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.09. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $417,332.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,160.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad Dickerson sold 21,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $74,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,921 shares in the company, valued at $870,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,176 shares of company stock worth $1,683,222 over the last three months. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,211 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,882,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,748 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,574,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 997,904 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

