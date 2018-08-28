B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Receives GBX 451.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 451.36 ($5.82).

BME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.80) to GBX 475 ($6.13) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 13th.

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 407.80 ($5.26) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 295.04 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 436.20 ($5.63).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

