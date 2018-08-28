BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $134,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 69.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,662 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rambus were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Rambus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,398,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 83,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $31,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMBS opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

