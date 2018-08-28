BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,086,000 after acquiring an additional 147,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,406,000 after acquiring an additional 57,547 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 694,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 43,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,879,967.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,788,546.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $509,639.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock worth $3,471,357. 13.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 36.06%. equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

