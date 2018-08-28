BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 24,745 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,745 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelso & Company L.P. purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter valued at $125,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter worth $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,847,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 641,339 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 60.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 501,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 189,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

TPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

TPRE stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.59 million. research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

