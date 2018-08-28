Boeing Co (BA) Stake Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.5% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TNB Financial increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.78.

Shares of BA opened at $353.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $234.29 and a 1-year high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

