Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Position Cut by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 3.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $306.35 on Tuesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $145.25 and a 12-month high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

