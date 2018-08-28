Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 22,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.68 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Redd sold 30,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,377.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 5,234 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $84,215.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,234 shares of company stock valued at $710,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 488.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 136.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 350.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

