Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $662,000.

Shares of IGIB opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

