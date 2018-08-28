Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond makes up 1.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

