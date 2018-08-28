Brean Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for TowneBank (TOWN)

Brean Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of TowneBank and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,423,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,980,000 after acquiring an additional 363,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,097,000 after acquiring an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 112.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 425,535 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.