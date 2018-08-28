British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Alcoa Corp (AA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,506 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Shares of AA stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Alcoa had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

