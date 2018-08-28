BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,633 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.