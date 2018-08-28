BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,023,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,536,000 after buying an additional 251,240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

