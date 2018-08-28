BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,272 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 224.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,520,889.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 10,083 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $1,767,449.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,540 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,508. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

