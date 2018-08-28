Brokerages Anticipate Actuant Co. (ATU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Actuant posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.83 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Actuant’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actuant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Actuant to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Actuant from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Actuant from $27.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Actuant in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Actuant in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Actuant in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Actuant in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Actuant in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

ATU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Actuant has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

