Brokerages Anticipate Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will announce $669.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.90 million to $674.55 million. Cypress Semiconductor reported sales of $604.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cypress Semiconductor.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 5,900 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $99,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,898.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $293,244. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,856,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,233,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 2,021,540 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,319,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 719.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 977,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.