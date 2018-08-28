Brokerages Anticipate United Technologies Co. (UTX) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. United Technologies reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,297,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after buying an additional 1,349,539 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 597.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,253,000 after buying an additional 1,104,849 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 5,810.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 993,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 976,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 274.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,312,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,087,000 after buying an additional 962,376 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.50. 2,247,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

