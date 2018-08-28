Brokerages Expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to Post $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.97. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.47.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $175.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 74,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

