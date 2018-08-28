Brokerages Expect Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) will announce sales of $107.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eclipse Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.76 million. Eclipse Resources posted sales of $91.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Eclipse Resources will report full-year sales of $442.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.64 million to $458.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $545.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $619.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eclipse Resources.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.53 million. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Shares of ECR stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eclipse Resources has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eclipse Resources by 485.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 118,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eclipse Resources by 552.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eclipse Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

