Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc (GPN) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $69,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,316.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $709,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $2,838,930. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 8,133.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $123.23 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.90 and a one year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

