Brokerages Expect Identiv Inc (INVE) to Post ($0.03) EPS

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Identiv an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

INVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Identiv stock. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.27% of Identiv at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

