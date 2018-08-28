Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $35.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $26.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $160.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Stephens downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 111.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.06. 19,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,924. The company has a market cap of $762.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

