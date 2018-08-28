Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $35.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $26.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $160.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Stephens downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 111.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.06. 19,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,924. The company has a market cap of $762.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply