Brokerages Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.83. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 105,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. 60,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,261. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

