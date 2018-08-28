Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (VTR) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Ventas reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,556 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,767,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,214,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 800.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 954,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 848,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ventas has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

