Brokerages Set 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) PT at $13.25

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 279,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,858. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Gerard M. Gallagher sold 26,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $335,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,340 in the last three months. 61.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

