Brokerages Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Price Target at $54.00

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,050,000 after buying an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 128.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,373,000 after acquiring an additional 153,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152,097 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.95. 52,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,944. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.74. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 5.87%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

