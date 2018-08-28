Brokerages Set Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) PT at $6.28

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

