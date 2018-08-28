Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Target Price at $1,882.80

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,920.86 ($24.78).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBY. BNP Paribas raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.22) to GBX 1,950 ($25.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,790 ($23.09) to GBX 1,900 ($24.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.96) to GBX 1,725 ($22.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,220 ($28.64) to GBX 2,350 ($30.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,920 ($24.77) to GBX 2,500 ($32.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,157 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £107,850 ($139,125.39). Also, insider Julie Brown purchased 8,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,102 ($27.12) per share, for a total transaction of £179,573.86 ($231,648.43).

Shares of LON BRBY traded up GBX 61 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,326 ($30.01). The stock had a trading volume of 615,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,024 ($26.11).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

