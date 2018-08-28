Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Price Target at $18.72

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.75 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 356,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$15.86 and a 52 week high of C$20.02.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.