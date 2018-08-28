Brokerages Set Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Target Price at $59.00

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $1,590,159.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,416.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,047 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $172,947.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,835,000 after buying an additional 643,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 90,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,567. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

