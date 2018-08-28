Brokerages Set Heico Corp (HEI) PT at $76.27

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.27.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Heico from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $334,668.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,006.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $2,286,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,910 shares in the company, valued at $56,464,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,048 shares of company stock worth $10,439,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Heico by 790.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Heico stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Heico had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. Heico’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Heico will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

