Brokerages Set InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) PT at $21.00

Shares of InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

HIFR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfraREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InfraREIT by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of InfraREIT by 121.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of InfraREIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of InfraREIT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIFR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,483. InfraREIT has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. InfraREIT had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that InfraREIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

