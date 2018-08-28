Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Price Target at $147.67

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 27th.

ODFL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,112. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $95.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,831.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

