Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) Target Price at $62.00

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth $239,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth $287,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 20.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth $337,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 29,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,711. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

