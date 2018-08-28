Brokers Issue Forecasts for Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research note issued on Sunday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.12 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $41.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108,552 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,984.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 164,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

