Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 16,868 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,828 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $65,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,342. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

