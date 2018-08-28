Buckeye Partners (BPL) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE:BPL opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.18. Buckeye Partners has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $940.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. This is a positive change from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPL. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 162,883 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

