Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $990,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $25,740,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 244,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

