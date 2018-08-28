Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $174.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.47 and a 52 week high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.12.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

