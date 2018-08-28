Burlington Stores (BURL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 guidance at $0.91-0.95 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.90-6.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BURL opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $84.39 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,463,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.19, for a total value of $372,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,262 shares of company stock worth $14,320,076. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital set a $156.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

