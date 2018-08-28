Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $105,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $152,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth $212,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth $232,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $34,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $149,942.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,244. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.85 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

