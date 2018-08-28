Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) is Cortina Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,551 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers makes up approximately 1.3% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Calavo Growers worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 799.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

CVGW opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.53.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.20 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Hunt sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,095,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Der Kar Scott Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,564. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

