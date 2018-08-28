Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Receives $21.64 Average PT from Analysts

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Compass Point set a $20.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 668,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,472. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $396.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.30 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Callaway Golf news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $435,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,402,000 after buying an additional 999,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,238,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,428,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,123,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 718,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

